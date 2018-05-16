By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Wicked Pesto Pasta 225G

Wicked Kitchen Wicked Pesto Pasta 225G
£ 2.25
£1.00/100g

New

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy963kJ 230kcal
    11%
  • Fat11.4g
    16%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 852kJ / 204kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta with spinach and sunflower seeds in a pesto dressing.
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Spinach (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Seeds (2.5%), Basil, Parsley, Olive Oil, Toasted Pine Nuts, Lemon Juice, Mint, Pumpkin Seed, Salt, Roast Garlic Purée, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold 1/2 of a pack (113g)
Energy 852kJ / 204kcal963kJ / 230kcal
Fat10.1g11.4g
of which saturates1.1g1.2g
Carbohydrate22.0g24.8g
of which sugars1.2g1.4g
Fibre1.8g2.0g
Protein5.4g6.1g
Salt0.8g0.9g
Pack contains 2 servings--

