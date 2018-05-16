Wicked Kitchen Wicked Pesto Pasta 225G
Product Description
- Pasta with spinach and sunflower seeds in a pesto dressing.
- Pack size: 225g
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Spinach (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Seeds (2.5%), Basil, Parsley, Olive Oil, Toasted Pine Nuts, Lemon Juice, Mint, Pumpkin Seed, Salt, Roast Garlic Purée, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Net Contents
225g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold 1/2 of a pack (113g)
|Energy
|852kJ / 204kcal
|963kJ / 230kcal
|Fat
|10.1g
|11.4g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|22.0g
|24.8g
|of which sugars
|1.2g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|2.0g
|Protein
|5.4g
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.9g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
