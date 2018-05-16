TESCO BBQ PULLED PORK WRAP

- Energy1718kJ 408kcal20%
- Fat10.7g15%
- Saturates4.1g21%
- Sugars11.9g13%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1011kJ / 240kcal
Product Description
- Pulled pork with barbecue sauce and spinach in a plain tortilla.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Limited Edition. Our chef's recipe layers BBQ sauce, pulled pork and spinach in a soft white tortilla. Our wraps are made daily using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla.
- Limited Edition. Our chef's recipe layers BBQ sauce, pulled pork and spinach in a soft white tortilla. CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY Our wraps are made daily using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla.
- Our chefs' recipe layers BBQ sauce, pulled pork and spinach in a soft white tortilla
- Carefully hand packed every day
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork Shoulder (24%), Water, Spinach, Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Tomato Purée, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Palm Oil, Treacle, Humectant (Glycerol), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Colour (Plain Caramel), Dried Onion, Black Pepper, Tamarind Extract, Cumin, Dried Garlic, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Capsicum Extract, Cellulose (contains Wheat), Oregano, Red Chilli Powder, Flavouring, Ground Cumin, Garlic.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|1011kJ / 240kcal
|1718kJ / 408kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|10.7g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|33.4g
|56.8g
|Sugars
|7.0g
|11.9g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|4.1g
|Protein
|11.2g
|19.0g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020