Wicked Kitchen Amazeballs With Harissa Dip 82G

Product Description
- Pea protein pieces with a spiced dip.
- Juicy plant powered pea protein Amazeballs with a punchy harissa dip
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 82G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Onion, Pea Protein, White Beetroot, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper (6%), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Tomato Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Pea Fibre, Sugar, Potato Starch, Salt, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Spices, Maple Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Pomegranate Juice, Tomato, Garlic Purée, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Garlic Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Rice Starch, Red Chilli, Coriander Powder, Coriander Seed, Paprika, Fennel Seed, Cumin Powder, Fenugreek, Onion Powder, Pink Peppercorns, Rose Petal Oil, Caraway Seed, Black Onion Seed, Ginger, Galangal, White Pepper
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Net Contents
82g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g as sold:
|Energy
|1012kJ/244kcal
|Fat
|17.3g
|(of which saturates
|1.8g)
|Carbohydrate
|7.1g
|(of which sugars
|5.0g)
|Fibre
|5.3g
|Protein
|12.3g
|Salt
|1.5g
