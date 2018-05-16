By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Amazeballs With Harissa Dip 82G

Wicked Kitchen Amazeballs With Harissa Dip 82G
£ 2.00
£2.44/100g

Product Description

  • Pea protein pieces with a spiced dip.
  • Juicy plant powered pea protein Amazeballs with a punchy harissa dip
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 82G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Onion, Pea Protein, White Beetroot, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper (6%), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Tomato Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Pea Fibre, Sugar, Potato Starch, Salt, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Spices, Maple Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Pomegranate Juice, Tomato, Garlic Purée, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Garlic Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Rice Starch, Red Chilli, Coriander Powder, Coriander Seed, Paprika, Fennel Seed, Cumin Powder, Fenugreek, Onion Powder, Pink Peppercorns, Rose Petal Oil, Caraway Seed, Black Onion Seed, Ginger, Galangal, White Pepper

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

82g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as sold:
Energy1012kJ/244kcal
Fat17.3g
(of which saturates1.8g)
Carbohydrate7.1g
(of which sugars5.0g)
Fibre5.3g
Protein12.3g
Salt1.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

