Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Lotion Spf 15 180Ml

Product Description
- Island Sport Lotion SPF 15
- High performance sun protection designed to keep up with your active lifestyle. This ultra-light, breathable formulation that won't clog pores and is sweat and water resistant making it perfect for fitness and outdoor activities.
- A beautiful glow will last longer with a Sun Protection and After Sun routine.
- UVA & UVB Protection
- Sweat resistant
- Water Resistant
- Ultra-lightweight formula
- Fast absorbing
- Won't clog pores
- Iconic tropical Hawaiian Tropic scent
- Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation
- Pack size: 180ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Homosalate, Octocrylene, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Cetearyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, VP/Eicosene Copolymer, Mica, Diisopropyl Adipate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glycerin, Parfum, Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Methylparaben, Coco-Glucoside, Dimethicone, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Propylparaben, Sodium Hydroxide, Ceteth-10 Phosphate, Dicetyl Phosphate, Propylene Glycol Dibenzoate, Disodium EDTA, Paraffin, Xanthan Gum, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Jojoba Alcohol, Potassium Jojobate, Simmondsia Chinensis Butter, Mangifera Indica Seed Butter, Propanediol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract, Colocasia Antiquorum Root Extract, Mangifera Indica Fruit Extract, Passiflora Incarnata Fruit Extract, Plumeria Acutifolia Flower Extract, Psidium Guajava Fruit Extract, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, CI 77891
Produce of
Made in U.S.A.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply product 20 minutes before sun exposure. 3 tablespoons per full body application. Reapply frequently to maintain protection especially after sweating, swimming, or towel drying. Protect babies and young children from direct sunlight. Use clothing and suncare products with very high spf (higher than 25) for babies and young children.
Warnings
- WARNING: Avoid intensive midday sun. No sunscreen product can provide 100% protection. Over-exposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Reducing applied quantity will lower the level of protection significantly. Avoid contact with fabric.
Distributor address
- Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
- Schützenstr. 110,
- D-42659 Solingen,
- Germany.
Return to
- www.hawaiiantropic.eu
Net Contents
180ml ℮
Safety information
WARNING: Avoid intensive midday sun. No sunscreen product can provide 100% protection. Over-exposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Reducing applied quantity will lower the level of protection significantly. Avoid contact with fabric.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020