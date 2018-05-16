Tesco Easter Gingerbread Biscuit

- Energy684kJ 163kcal8%
- Fat5.1g7%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars10.8g12%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1850kJ / 440kcal
Product Description
- Easter Gingerbread Biscuit
- Oven baked and decorated for a fun, crunchy, sweet treat.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Chick design:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin}, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Powder, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Egg White, Colours (Anthocyanins, Iron Oxide, Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Paprika Extract), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).
Sheep design:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin}, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Powder, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Colours (Anthocyanins, Iron Oxide, Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Paprika Extract), Dried Egg White, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Egg
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
37g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each biscuit (37g)
|Energy
|1850kJ / 440kcal
|684kJ / 163kcal
|Fat
|13.9g
|5.1g
|Saturates
|6.3g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|71.5g
|26.4g
|Sugars
|29.3g
|10.8g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.8g
|Protein
|6.2g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020