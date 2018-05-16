By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bassetts Soft Jellies Happinest 160G

Bassetts Soft Jellies Happinest 160G
£ 1.00
£0.63/100g
Each 4 sweets (24 g) serving contains
  • Energy332 kJ 78 kcal
    4%
  • Fat<0.1 g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1 g
    <1%
  • Sugars15 g
    16%
  • Salt<0.01 g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1384 kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit flavoured gums.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Hunt our egg-cellent soft fruit flavour jellies in a variety of Easter shapes
  • Lemon Flavour
  • Blackcurrant Flavour
  • Raspberry Flavour
  • Orange Flavour
  • Just hatched
  • Made with natural colours & flavours
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Starch, Water, Gelatine, Acid (Citric Acid), Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel, Coconut, Sunflower), Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Paprika Extract), Flavourings, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Approx. 26 sweets per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 4 sweets (24 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1384 kJ332 kJ8400 kJ /
-326 kcal78 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 0.2 g< 0.1 g70 g
of which Saturates 0.2 g< 0.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate 77 g18 g-
of which Sugars 61 g15 g-
Protein 3.1 g0.7 g90 g
Salt 0.04 g< 0.01 g-
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

