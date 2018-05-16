Tesco Finest Salmon en Croûte Wreath with a White Wine and Lemon Sauce 835g Serves 4
- Energy2410kJ 578kcal29%
- Fat37.6g54%
- Saturates16.6g83%
- Sugars3.5g4%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1249kJ / 300kcal
Product Description
- Salmon (Salmo salar) fillets with white wine, lemon and parsley sauce wrapped in butter enriched puff pastry.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 23:45 on the 14th December. Beyond this date, the Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. Succulent and tender Scottish salmon, encased in a decorated, golden puff pastry lattice, paired with a zesty white wine and lemon sauce filling. Serves 4 Responsibly Sourced. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why our fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries, continually improving already high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability
- Responsibly Sourced Succulent and tender salmon, paired with a delicate zesty white wine and lemon sauce, for an extra juicy fillet. Wrapped in crisp buttery puff pastry *Our Tesco Finest Salmon En Croute wreath is the perfect sharing centrepiece, offering four generous portions. We pair succulent and tender Scottish salmon, which is RSPCA assured, with a delicate zesty white wine, lemon and parsley sauce. We've selected our Tesco Finest Sauvignon Blanc for the sauce due to its fruity and herbal notes which complements the Salmon beautifully. The pastry lattice provides a golden crisp finish, with additional crispy holly leaves for garnish.
- Pack size: 835g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (47%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Margarine [Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Butter (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, White Wine, Fish Stock [Water, Fish Extract, Leek, Onion, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Fennel Seed, Black Peppercorns], Lemon Juice, White Onion, Cornflour, Parsley, Fish Gelatine, Salt, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 30-32 mins. Remove carton. Carefully lift the en croute out of the tray using the parchment and place on a pre-heated baking tray. Brush pastry with beaten egg or milk and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden brown.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Farmed in U.K., Scotland
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
835g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1249kJ / 300kcal
|2410kJ / 578kcal
|Fat
|19.5g
|37.6g
|Saturates
|8.6g
|16.6g
|Carbohydrate
|16.6g
|32.0g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.5g
|Protein
|13.8g
|26.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 835g typically weighs 772g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
