Tesco Cheesecake Bites 36 Pieces Serves 18
New
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1762kJ / 423kcal
Product Description
- 9 vanilla flavour cheesecake bites, 9 lemon cheesecake bites, 18 chocolate cheesecake bites.
- An irresistible selection of creamy cheesecake bites in three flavours: 18 chocolate cheesecakes on a chocolate flavoured crumb, topped with chocolate powder, 9 vanilla flavour cheesecakes on a biscuit crumb topped with a sweet dusting and 9 lemon cheesecakes on a biscuit crumb, topped with a sweet dusting. Perfect on any party table. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
18 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Lid. Check locally Card. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.15kg e (4 x 287.5g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Cheesecake Bite (31.8g)
|Energy
|1762kJ / 423kcal
|560kJ / 134kcal
|Fat
|27.0g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|13.4g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|39.2g
|12.5g
|Sugars
|23.9g
|7.6g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.4g
|Protein
|5.1g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
- Each Cheesecake Bite
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Fulle Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (16%), Sugar, Vegetable Margarine, Belgian Dark Chocolate (10%), Palm Oil, Soured Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Single Cream (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum).
Belgian Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
18 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Each Cheesecake Bite (31.8g0 Energy 1762kJ / 423kcal 560kJ / 134kcal Fat 27.0g 8.6g Saturates 13.4g 4.3g Carbohydrate 39.2g 12.5g Sugars 23.9g 7.6g Fibre 1.3g 0.4g Protein 5.1g 1.6g Salt 0.2g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Each Cheesecake Bite
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (17%), Sugar, Vegetable Margarine, Single Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum).
Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
18 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Each Cheesecake Bite (31.8g) Energy 1702kJ / 408kcal 541kJ / 130kcal Fat 26.2g 8.3g Saturates 12.9g 4.1g Carbohydrate 37.6g 12.0g Sugars 20.9g 6.6g Fibre 0.7g 0.2g Protein 5.2g 1.6g Salt 0.2g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Each Cheesecake Bite
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Ful Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (24%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Margarine, Pasteurised Egg, Single Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Lemon Juice (2.5%), Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Lemon Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum).
Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
18 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Each Cheesecake Bite (31.8g) Energy 1617kJ / 388kcal 514kJ / 123kcal Fat 25.2g 8.0g Saturates 12.8g 4.1g Carbohydrate 34.7g 11.0g Sugars 18.4g 5.9g Fibre 1.2g 0.4g Protein 5.0g 1.6g Salt 0.2g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
