By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cheesecake Bites 36 Pieces Serves 18

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Cheesecake Bites 36 Pieces Serves 18

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 12.00
£0.33/each

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

New

Each Cheesecake Bite
  • Energy560kJ 134kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars7.6g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1762kJ / 423kcal

Product Description

  • 9 vanilla flavour cheesecake bites, 9 lemon cheesecake bites, 18 chocolate cheesecake bites.
  • An irresistible selection of creamy cheesecake bites in three flavours: 18 chocolate cheesecakes on a chocolate flavoured crumb, topped with chocolate powder, 9 vanilla flavour cheesecakes on a biscuit crumb topped with a sweet dusting and 9 lemon cheesecakes on a biscuit crumb, topped with a sweet dusting. Perfect on any party table. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Lid. Check locally Card. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.15kg e (4 x 287.5g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Cheesecake Bite (31.8g)
Energy1762kJ / 423kcal560kJ / 134kcal
Fat27.0g8.6g
Saturates13.4g4.3g
Carbohydrate39.2g12.5g
Sugars23.9g7.6g
Fibre1.3g0.4g
Protein5.1g1.6g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
  • Each Cheesecake Bite
    • Energy560kJ 134kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.6g
      12%
    • Saturates4.3g
      22%
    • Sugars7.6g
      8%
    • Salt0.1g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1762kJ / 423kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST:

    Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Fulle Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (16%), Sugar, Vegetable Margarine, Belgian Dark Chocolate (10%), Palm Oil, Soured Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Single Cream (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum).

    Belgian Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

    Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

    Number of uses

    18 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Cheesecake Bite (31.8g0
    Energy1762kJ / 423kcal560kJ / 134kcal
    Fat27.0g8.6g
    Saturates13.4g4.3g
    Carbohydrate39.2g12.5g
    Sugars23.9g7.6g
    Fibre1.3g0.4g
    Protein5.1g1.6g
    Salt0.2g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each Cheesecake Bite
    • Energy541kJ 130kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.3g
      12%
    • Saturates4.1g
      21%
    • Sugars6.6g
      7%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1702kJ / 408kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST:

    Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (17%), Sugar, Vegetable Margarine, Single Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum).

    Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

    Number of uses

    18 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Cheesecake Bite (31.8g)
    Energy1702kJ / 408kcal541kJ / 130kcal
    Fat26.2g8.3g
    Saturates12.9g4.1g
    Carbohydrate37.6g12.0g
    Sugars20.9g6.6g
    Fibre0.7g0.2g
    Protein5.2g1.6g
    Salt0.2g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each Cheesecake Bite
    • Energy514kJ 123kcal
      6%
    • Fat8.0g
      11%
    • Saturates4.1g
      21%
    • Sugars5.9g
      7%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1617kJ / 388kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST:

    Ful Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (24%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Margarine, Pasteurised Egg, Single Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Lemon Juice (2.5%), Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Lemon Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum).

    Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

    Number of uses

    18 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Cheesecake Bite (31.8g)
    Energy1617kJ / 388kcal514kJ / 123kcal
    Fat25.2g8.0g
    Saturates12.8g4.1g
    Carbohydrate34.7g11.0g
    Sugars18.4g5.9g
    Fibre1.2g0.4g
    Protein5.0g1.6g
    Salt0.2g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Mini Tarts Selection 18 Pieces Serves 18

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 12.00
£2.34/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

New

Tesco Finest Four Mini Christmas Tree Pots 315g Serves 4

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 8.00
£2.54/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

New

Tesco Chocolate Yule Log 760g Serves 10

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 5.00
£0.66/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Tesco Mini Christmas Cupcakes 18 Pieces Serves 18

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 6.00
£0.33/each

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here