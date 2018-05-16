T-Zone Tea Tree Glitter Peel Off Mask 50Ml
- T-Zone Tea Tree & Witch Hazel Purifying Glitter Peel Off Mask is specially formulated with natural goodness of antibacterial Tea Tree Oil and calming Witch Hazel. Tea Tree Oil is rich in anti-inflammatory properties to promote clearer complexion while ultra-soothing Witch Hazel helps to keep skin clean and healthy. This wonderful peel off mask in carefully crafted to instantly draw out all skin impurities, declog pores and peel away blackheads.
- Declogs pores
- Peel away blackheads
- For all skin types
- Made with cosmetic bio-glitter pure
- Biodegradable glitter made from plant cellulose
- Pack size: 50ML
Aqua/Water, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Alcohol Denat., Butylene Glycol, Rayon, Vinylamine/Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Xanthan Gum, Chlorphenesin, Glycerin, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Parfum/Fragrance, Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Shellac, Urea, Ethylhexylglycerin, CI 77489/Iron Oxides, CI 77891/Titanium Dioxide, Citric Acid, Mica, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, CI 19140/Yellow 5, CI 42090/Blue 1
Made in UK
- Cleanse your face and pat dry. We recommend to steam your face for 2-3 minutes or prepare the skin with hot towel for 2-3 minutes to open up pores.
- After pat drying, apply a medium, even layer all over face avoiding hairline, eye area eyebrows and lips. Leave for 15-20 minutes or until dry. Gently peel off mask from outer edges and rinse off residue. If uncomfortable to peel off, use lukewarm water. Use once or twice a week for best results.
50ml ℮
Warnings: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. Do not apply on damaged, broken or sunburnt skin. If irritation or redness occur discontinue use.
