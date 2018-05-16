B/Hfuzzy Duck Cotswold Collection Sock Set

Product Description
- B/HFuzzy Dck Cotswold Collctn Sock Set
- Supersoft Socks
- Size: Medium 4 - 7
- Textile: 99% Polyester, 1% Elastane
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Salicylate, Eugenol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool
Produce of
Designed in the UK. Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Foot Cream
- Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed.
- Supersoft Socks
- Wash with like colours
- Wash at 40°C
- Cool iron
- Please retain this information for future reference.
Warnings
- FOOT CREAM
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- SUPERSOFT SOCKS:
- DO NOT BLEACH
- DO NOT TUMBLE DRY
- DO NOT DRY CLEAN
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding PLC,
- Nash Road,
- Park Farm,
- Redditch,
- Worcestershire,
- B98 7AS,
Return to
- www.baylisandharding.com
Safety information
