Tesco Finest Dressed Spruce Smoked Scottish Salmon Side 894g Serves 6

Tesco Finest Dressed Spruce Smoked Scottish Salmon Side 894g Serves 6

£ 20.00
£2.24/100g

New

1/6 of a pack
  • Energy1414kJ 340kcal
    17%
  • Fat22.5g
    32%
  • Saturates6.1g
    31%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 949kJ / 228kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked salmon (Salmo salar), king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) defrosted, with a lemon and chive mousse, red peppers and parsley garnish decorated with gold lustre.
  • This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 23:45 on the 14th December. Beyond this date, the Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. This ready to eat festive side of salmon has been lightly smoked over spruce chippings and gently roasted to bring out its rich flavour. Topped with tangy lemon and cream cheese mousse, juicy jumbo king prawns and edible gold lustre. Serves 6 Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Scottish Salmon Responsibly sourced Scottish salmon lightly smoked with spruce chippings and gently roasted to enhance its rich flavour. Paired with a lemon and cream cheese mousse, topped with plump and juicy jumbo king prawns and garnished with a gold lustre.
  • Pack size: 894g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (83%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt], King Prawn (7%) [King Prawn (Crustacean), Salt], Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Chive, Cornflour, Lemon Zest, Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide], Dried Red Pepper, Parsley, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

894g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (149g)
Energy949kJ / 228kcal1414kJ / 340kcal
Fat15.1g22.5g
Saturates4.1g6.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.4g
Sugars0.3g0.4g
Fibre0.8g1.2g
Protein22.3g33.2g
Salt0.8g1.2g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)1560mg2324mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 6 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

