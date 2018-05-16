Tesco Finest Dressed Spruce Smoked Scottish Salmon Side 894g Serves 6
Typical values per 100g: Energy 949kJ / 228kcal
Product Description
- Smoked salmon (Salmo salar), king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) defrosted, with a lemon and chive mousse, red peppers and parsley garnish decorated with gold lustre.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 23:45 on the 14th December. Beyond this date, the Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. This ready to eat festive side of salmon has been lightly smoked over spruce chippings and gently roasted to bring out its rich flavour. Topped with tangy lemon and cream cheese mousse, juicy jumbo king prawns and edible gold lustre. Serves 6 Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Scottish Salmon Responsibly sourced Scottish salmon lightly smoked with spruce chippings and gently roasted to enhance its rich flavour. Paired with a lemon and cream cheese mousse, topped with plump and juicy jumbo king prawns and garnished with a gold lustre.
- Pack size: 894g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (83%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt], King Prawn (7%) [King Prawn (Crustacean), Salt], Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Chive, Cornflour, Lemon Zest, Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide], Dried Red Pepper, Parsley, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
894g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (149g)
|Energy
|949kJ / 228kcal
|1414kJ / 340kcal
|Fat
|15.1g
|22.5g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Protein
|22.3g
|33.2g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|1560mg
|2324mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 6 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
