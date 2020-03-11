Nivea Sun After Sun Moisturising Nourishing Balm 300Ml
- NIVEA SUN AFTER SUN MOISTNG NOUR BALM 300ML
- NIVEA SUN After Sun Moisture Nourishing Balm cools and revitalises the skin, provides 48h moisture and prevents peeling after sun exposure. The nourishing and soothing formula is non-greasy and absorbs quickly.
- Instantly relieves signs of sun-stressed skin, helps the skin to regenerate and restore moisture loss
- Nourishing and soothing formula with organic Aloe Vera, Hyaluron and Vitamin E
- Moisturises the skin for 48h and prevents peeling
- Provides immediate sensation of comfort and is pleasant to use, non-greasy, absorbs quickly
- Mineral oil-free, paraben-free
- Pack size: 300ML
Aqua, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Methylpropanediol, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Myristyl Myristate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Dimethicone, Tapioca Starch, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citral, Parfum
Made in Germany
Jar. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
300ml ℮
