Nivea Sun After Sun Moisturising Nourishing Balm 300Ml

Nivea Sun After Sun Moisturising Nourishing Balm 300Ml
£ 7.00
£2.34/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • NIVEA SUN AFTER SUN MOISTNG NOUR BALM 300ML
  • NIVEA SUN After Sun Moisture Nourishing Balm cools and revitalises the skin, provides 48h moisture and prevents peeling after sun exposure. The nourishing and soothing formula is non-greasy and absorbs quickly.
  • Instantly relieves signs of sun-stressed skin, helps the skin to regenerate and restore moisture loss
  • Nourishing and soothing formula with organic Aloe Vera, Hyaluron and Vitamin E
  • Moisturises the skin for 48h and prevents peeling
  • Provides immediate sensation of comfort and is pleasant to use, non-greasy, absorbs quickly
  • Mineral oil-free, paraben-free
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Methylpropanediol, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Myristyl Myristate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Dimethicone, Tapioca Starch, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citral, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

300ml ℮

