Field Fayre Wild Bird Food High Energy Mix 1.5Kg
New
Product Description
- Field Fayre Wild Bird Food High Energy Mix 1.5Kg
- Check our website for details: www.fieldfayre.co.uk
- A compound feed for wild birds.
- Field Fayre Wild Bird Food is a natural and healthy diet. Prepared in the heart of the country by British farmers who understand and care about the birds which populate the countryside. The Field Fayre range gives them a helping hand by supplying many of the nutrients wild birds need, just as nature intended
- As the seasons come and go, the natural rythms of nature places different pressures on our wild bird population, which is why it is so important to, feed regularly. Please maintain a supply of fresh water for your birds throughout the year
- Just as nature intended
- Prepared by British farmers
- For table and feeder use
- Pack size: 1.5KG
Information
Ingredients
Kibbled Sunflower Hearts, Peeled Oats, Flaked Wheat, Red Dari, Cut Maize, Yellow Millet, Red Millet, Suet Pellets, Nyjer Seed, White Dari
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeFor best before and batch details see side of pack.
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Tips
- Our products are designed to attract a wide range of different species to your garden and by using our feed in combination with a variety of feeding stations, you can increase both the numbers and the range of birds enormously. Choose your feeding positions with care. Give your birds a clear line of sight so they can see danger easily and try to select a spot close to a convenient perching point so they can approach with caution.
- Feeding Wild Birds All Year Round...
- Whilst Autumn & Winter feeding is essential, it should be remembered that Spring & early Summer are precisely the time of year when seed eating birds are most in need of help to get them through the demands of the breeding season. Although the chicks of most of these birds feed on insects, the adults feed on seeds, which are not available until late summer and early autumn.
Warnings
- Not suitable for human consumption
- Keep this bag away from babies and children
Name and address
- WHM Pet Group Limited.,
- Driby Top,
- Alford,
- Lincolnshire,
- LN13 0BT.
Return to
- WHM Pet Group Limited.,
- Driby Top,
- Alford,
- Lincolnshire,
- LN13 0BT.
- Tel: 0845 257 0232
Net Contents
1.5kg ℮
Safety information
Not suitable for human consumption Keep this bag away from babies and children
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020