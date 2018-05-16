Nivea Naturally Good Organic Aloe Vera 50Ml
- Nivea Naturally Good Org Aloe Vera 50ml
- Discover NIVEA Naturally Good Radiance Day Cream with 99% of natural origin ingredients*. The caring formula with organic Aloe Vera boosts skin moisture for 24 hours and leaves it feeling healthy and fresh.
- Refreshing formula with Organic Aloe Vera
- Gentle formula with additional soothing Jojoba and Almond Oil
- Moisturises the skin for 24 hours
- or healthy looking and fresh feeling skin
- Pack size: 50ML
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Alcohol Denat., Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Dicaprylyl Ether, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Glyceryl Stearate, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Glyceryl Caprylate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Xanthan Gum, Levulinic Acid, Sodium Levulinate, Ethylhexylglycerin, p-Anisic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Parfum
Made in Germany
Box. Card - Widely Recycled Jar. Plastic - Widely Recycled
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
50ml ℮
