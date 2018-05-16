Cerelac Farmers Selection Wheat Snack Raspberry Banana 35G

Product Description
- Rice, wheat, banana and raspberry organic snack.
- - Delicious organic cereal snack specifically designed for babies from 8 months, to be eaten in between main meal occasions
- - When compared with similar type finger foods, they are lower in fat and sugars and higher in Vit B1.
- - CERELAC® Farmers Selection Organic Snacks are available in a recyclable, convenient and re-sealable tubs
- - Ingredients are chosen for their quality and manufactured to the strictest standards for baby food
- - The manufacturing process also ensures consistency of ingredients, texture and quality
- --PLEASE NOTE: this product is produced on a production line that also handles peanuts and nuts. So it may contain traces of peanuts and nuts and is therefore not suitable for infants with a peanut or nut allergy.
- You knew that bringing a child into the world would be an exciting, joyful, rewarding experience - but everyone needs a little help.
- And when it comes to caring for and feeding your treasured little one, you want to understand the why - not just the how. You want to feel like a well-informed, confident, absolutely fabulous parent.
- Infant Nutrition was the starting point of the Nestlé company and a cornerstone of our efforts since 1867.
- Its why we'd like you to think of us as the ‘go-to people' for sound practical advice, informative nutrition advice, useful everyday support, tools and reassurance on your nutrition decisions during your journey through your baby's early childhood.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- We recommend no more than 2 x 7 g servings per day.
- EU Organic - PT-BIO-09, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
- Nutritional Compass®
- ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Organic
- Baked not fried
- Ready to eat
- Easy to pick up with little fingers
- Easy to chew and melts easily
- Source of Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Suitable for Halal
- Pack size: 35G
- No added sugars
- Source of Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)
Information
Ingredients
Organic Rice Semolina 45%, Organic Wheat Flour 41%, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Banana Powder 3%, Organic Raspberry Powder 1.2%, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Carbonate), Thiamin (B1), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
For best before end see base of tinStore in a cool dry place
Preparation and Usage
- Do not consume if the package seems damaged.
- Wash your hands before preparing the baby's food and use only clean utensils.
- Reseal carefully after opening and use within 14 days.
- Feed only to a seated, supervised child who is accustomed to chewing solid food.
Number of uses
Serving Size: 7 g, Servings Per Package: 5
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE:
- The Department of Health recommends solid foods be introduced at around 6 months of age.
- We recommend that children have no more than 2 x 100 calorie snacks per day between meals.
- Be mindful not to overfeed your baby.
Name and address
- Nestlé,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- In the Republic of Ireland:
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Lower age limit
8 Months
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving
|Energy kJ/kcal
|1787/423
|125/30
|Fat g
|8.6
|0.6
|of which: saturates g
|1.4
|0.1
|Carbohydrates g
|76
|5.3
|of which: sugars** g
|2.8
|0.2
|Fibre g
|1.5
|0.1
|Protein g
|9.7
|0.7
|Salt g
|0.02
|trace
|Thiamin (B1) mg
|1.6
|0.11
|Thiamin (B1) % LRVs†
|320%
|22%
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|†LRV = Labelling Reference Value
|-
|-
|Serving Size: 7 g, Servings Per Package: 5
|-
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT NOTICE: The Department of Health recommends solid foods be introduced at around 6 months of age. We recommend that children have no more than 2 x 100 calorie snacks per day between meals. Be mindful not to overfeed your baby.
