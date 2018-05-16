Love Beets Festive Relish Beetroot 180G

Product Description
- Shredded beetroot with sliced onion infused in a spiced marinade
- For exciting recipes, check out lovebeets.co.uk
- Gently cooked in our Love Beets winter warming spices, this limited edition flavor will be the perfect addition to any festive feast. We've taken our perfectly marinated beets and mixed with delicately sliced onion, to bring you the ultimate show stopping relish. Ready shred and ready to eat, enjoy notes of cinnamon, red currants and allspice, on its own, as a side or as a sprinkle of flavor to any festive dish.
- Stay true to your roots
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Beetroot (74%), Onion, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Water, Red Currant Juice Concentrate, Salt, Allspice, Cinnamon
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days or by use by date shown
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Name and address
- G's Fresh,
- Barway,
- Ely,
- Cambs.,
- CB7 5TZ.
Return to
- G's Fresh,
- Barway,
- Ely,
- Cambs.,
- CB7 5TZ.
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g Serving
|% RI* (80g)
|Energy (kJ)
|304
|243
|Energy (kcal)
|72
|57
|3%
|Total Fat
|0g
|0g
|<1%
|of which saturated fat
|0g
|0g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|15.9g
|12.7g
|5%
|of which total sugar
|14.9g
|11.9g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|1.6g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.35g
|6%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019