By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Love Beets Festive Relish Beetroot 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Love Beets Festive Relish Beetroot 180G
£ 1.25
£6.95/kg

Product Description

  • Shredded beetroot with sliced onion infused in a spiced marinade
  • For exciting recipes, check out lovebeets.co.uk
  • Gently cooked in our Love Beets winter warming spices, this limited edition flavor will be the perfect addition to any festive feast. We've taken our perfectly marinated beets and mixed with delicately sliced onion, to bring you the ultimate show stopping relish. Ready shred and ready to eat, enjoy notes of cinnamon, red currants and allspice, on its own, as a side or as a sprinkle of flavor to any festive dish.
  • Stay true to your roots
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Beetroot (74%), Onion, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Water, Red Currant Juice Concentrate, Salt, Allspice, Cinnamon

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days or by use by date shown

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Name and address

  • G's Fresh,
  • Barway,
  • Ely,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB7 5TZ.

Return to

  • G's Fresh,
  • Barway,
  • Ely,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB7 5TZ.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g Serving% RI* (80g)
Energy (kJ)304243
Energy (kcal)72573%
Total Fat 0g0g<1%
of which saturated fat 0g0g<1%
Carbohydrate 15.9g12.7g5%
of which total sugar 14.9g11.9g
Fibre 0.3g0.2g
Protein 1.6g1.3g
Salt 0.4g0.35g6%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Love Beets Smokey Shred Beetroot 180G

£ 1.25
£0.69/100g

Love Beets Salsa Beetroot 180G

£ 1.25
£6.95/kg

Tesco Finest Juniper & Black Pepper Beetroot 180G

£ 1.50
£8.34/kg

Branston Small Chunk Pickle 360G

£ 1.50
£0.42/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here