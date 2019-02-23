By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Falafel Coated Chicken 150G

£ 2.50
£1.67/100g

Offer

1/3 of a pack
  • Energy482kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1026kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast coated with gram flour, couscous, maize polenta and spices.
  • Lightly spiced chicken marinated with cumin and ground coriander
  • Lightly spiced chicken marinated with cumin and ground coriander Tender & Spiced
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (65%), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Gram Flour, Dried Potato, Couscous (Wheat), Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Maize Polenta, Yogurt (Milk), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Tangerine Peel Powder, Mango Powder, Salt, Turmeric Powder, Maltodextrin, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Dried Egg, Black Pepper, Cumin Seed, Sugar, Cinnamon Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Chilli Powder, Allspice, Onion, Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 10 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Oven: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 13 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (47g**)
Energy1026kJ / 246kcal482kJ / 115kcal
Fat13.3g6.3g
Saturates2.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate10.9g5.1g
Sugars0.7g0.3g
Fibre2.1g1.0g
Protein19.5g9.2g
Salt0.7g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 150g typically weighs 141g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

always unavailable

5 stars

Really good flavour. Herby and crunchy, a great product! Just wish Tesco would have them in stock more often because it's always unavailable

