Tesco Falafel Coated Chicken 150G

Really good flavour. Herby and crunchy, a great product! Just wish Tesco would have them in stock more often because it's always unavailable
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1026kJ / 246kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (65%), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Gram Flour, Dried Potato, Couscous (Wheat), Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Maize Polenta, Yogurt (Milk), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Tangerine Peel Powder, Mango Powder, Salt, Turmeric Powder, Maltodextrin, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Dried Egg, Black Pepper, Cumin Seed, Sugar, Cinnamon Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Chilli Powder, Allspice, Onion, Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: Oven: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 10 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Oven: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 13 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Made using chicken from Thailand
3 Servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
150g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack (47g**)
|Energy
|1026kJ / 246kcal
|482kJ / 115kcal
|Fat
|13.3g
|6.3g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|10.9g
|5.1g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.0g
|Protein
|19.5g
|9.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 150g typically weighs 141g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
