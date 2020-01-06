By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Smoked Ham & Mustard Sandwich

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Chicken Smoked Ham & Mustard Sandwich
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1762kJ 419kcal
    21%
  • Fat12.4g
    18%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt2.1g
    35%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 753kJ / 179kcal

Product Description

  • Mustard and honey marinated chicken breast, tomato, smoked reformed ham with added water and mustard mayonnaise in malted bread.
  • Limited Edition Our chefs' recipe layers chicken with beechwood smoked ham, tomato and mustard mayonnaise on malted bread. Carefully hand packed every day.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (15%), Tomato, Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (12%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Malted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Bran, Salt, Cornflour, Mustard Seeds, Mustard Flour, Honey, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Wheat Flour, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Vinegar, Turmeric Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Ground Turmeric, Ground Pimento.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy753kJ / 179kcal1762kJ / 419kcal
Fat5.3g12.4g
Saturates0.7g1.6g
Carbohydrate21.2g49.6g
Sugars2.7g6.3g
Fibre3.1g7.3g
Protein10.1g23.6g
Salt0.9g2.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

