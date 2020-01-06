Tesco Chicken Smoked Ham & Mustard Sandwich
- Energy1762kJ 419kcal21%
- Fat12.4g18%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars6.3g7%
- Salt2.1g35%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 753kJ / 179kcal
Product Description
- Mustard and honey marinated chicken breast, tomato, smoked reformed ham with added water and mustard mayonnaise in malted bread.
- Limited Edition Our chefs' recipe layers chicken with beechwood smoked ham, tomato and mustard mayonnaise on malted bread. Carefully hand packed every day.
Limited Edition Our chefs' recipe layers chicken with beechwood smoked ham, tomato and mustard mayonnaise on malted brown bread. Carefully hand packed every day.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (15%), Tomato, Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (12%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Malted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Bran, Salt, Cornflour, Mustard Seeds, Mustard Flour, Honey, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Wheat Flour, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Vinegar, Turmeric Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Ground Turmeric, Ground Pimento.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|753kJ / 179kcal
|1762kJ / 419kcal
|Fat
|5.3g
|12.4g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|21.2g
|49.6g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|6.3g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|7.3g
|Protein
|10.1g
|23.6g
|Salt
|0.9g
|2.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
