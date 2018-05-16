F&I 50Ml Reed Diffuserhibiscus & Silk Blossom
New
- Inspired by fine fragrance, the Fox & Ivy Floral Collection will infuse your home with beautiful, long lasting fragrance. Each scent has been exclusively developed with complex layers of rich and luxurious notes, specially blended to bring a touch of elegance to your home.
- An oriental floral scent opening with notes of bitter orange and juicy ripe raspberry. At the heart of the fragrance is sweet jasmine which is warmed with a blend of honey and precious woods.
- Pack size: 50ML
Preparation and Usage
- Carefully remove cap and insert one end of the reed sticks into the container, then turn the reed sticks over exposing the oil infused ends to the air, the reed will draw up in the oil and release fragrance into the air. For optimum performance turn every two to three days. Keep instructions even after you throw the packaging away.
- Warning! Keep out of reach of children and pets. Remove all packaging before use. Never use if there is any damage to the container. Do not allow this product to come into contact with fabrics, polished or painted surfaces, which may be damaged by the fragrance oil. Always place product on a non-porous coaster which will retain any spillages. Do not consume. Use only as directed. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water.
- Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
- Contains Linalyl acetate, Methylenedioxyphenyl methylpropanal, 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone, Coumarin, d-Limonene, Hydroxycitronellal, Cedrol methyl ether. May produce an allergic reaction.
- Keep out of reach of children.
50ml
