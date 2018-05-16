F&I Multi Wick Candle Hyacinth & Wild Peony
- Inspired by fine fragrance, the Fox & Ivy Floral Collection will infuse your home with beautiful, long lasting fragrance. Each scent has been exclusively developed with complex layers of rich and luxurious notes, specially blended to bring a touch of elegance to your home.
- This fragrance opens with notes of sparkling lemon and fresh green apple, with a heart of sweet orange blossom and a hint of warm pink pepper.
- Enjoy up to 32 hours of beautiful fragrance
- Warning! Keep wax pool clear of things like match heads. Don't let your candle burn all the way down. Always leave 10mm wax to spare. Always burn candles on a heat resistant mat. Should the candle or holder be damaged, do not use.
- Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
- Contains delta-Damascone, Hexyl salicylate, Tetrahydrolinalool, Benzyl salicylate, alpha-Hexylcinnamaldehyde, 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone. May produce an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of children.
