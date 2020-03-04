Lenor Unstoppables Scent Booster Spring 194G

- Available in different scents, each Lenor Unstoppables fragrance provides an in-wash scent boost that injects freshness into every wash. A boost of freshness from wash to wash, Lenor Unstoppables keeps up to 12 weeks with boosted freshness (in storage), so your clothes are always ready to wear, infused with your favourite scent.
- Our scent experts recommend Unstoppables Spring if you are looking for a combination of fragrance described as fresh and clean enhanced by floral notes of violet, lily of the valley, orange flower and rose blended with long lasting perfume ingredients of rich woody notes and fresh green floral notes that extend the feeling of a perfect spring day all day.
- For an optimal use, Lenor Unstoppables should be added into the empty drum before every wash; then add clothes, detergent, fabric conditioner, your usual laundry routine.
- A boost of freshness from wash to wash
- In-Wash scent booster with a combination of fresh & floral notes enhanced by lily, orange & rose
- Personalise the scent intensity by choosing the quantity of beads you want to use
- Pour beads directly into the empty drum before your laundry
- Lenor Unstoppables in-wash scent boosters are available in different scents
- They are enchanting on their own… and irresistible together. I feel good in Lenor
- Pack size: 194G
Information
Ingredients
Acetylcedrene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Pentadecalactone, Cyclamen Aldehyde, Hexyl Salicylate, Limonene, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, 2.4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Oil, Citronellol, Hydroxycitronellal, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Peel Cera, Heliotropine, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Delta-Damascone, Allyl Cyclohexylpropionate, Linalool, Linalyl Acetate, Tetrahydrolinalool, Geranyl Acetate, Methyl Cinnamate, 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, Amyl Cinnamal, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Dihydromyrcene, Eucalyptol, Geraniol, Isoeugenol
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a doctor. Dispose of contents / container to an appropriate local waste system. May produce an allergic reaction.
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UK
- Weybridge
- Surrey
- KT13 0XP
- United Kingdom
- 0800 015 7412
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
Net Contents
194g ℮
Safety information
Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a doctor. Dispose of contents / container to an appropriate local waste system. May produce an allergic reaction.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020