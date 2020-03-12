By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Caroline Gardner Grey Floral Bag

Write a review
Caroline Gardner Grey Floral Bag
£ 4.00
£4.00/each
  • Reusable shopping bag
  • Designed by Caroline Gardner
  • Each bag is made from 7.6 recycled plastic bottles

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great buy.

5 stars

Bought this bag today. Great purchase. Would love to but more in different patterns. There is what looks like a button loop so I’m going to sew on a decorative button. It’s strong, holds a reasonable amount and it’s made of recycled plastic! A winner all round.

Fantastic Bag

5 stars

Beautiful bag, I couldn’t resist buying it, I will get some more. The size is great.

Very nice shopping bag

5 stars

This is a lovely bag. Good quality fabric and really good size - not too big and not too small. Would recommend and hope Tesco add to the range.

