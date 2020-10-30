Garnier Tissue Mask Discovery Collection
- Garnier Moisture Bomb Sheet Mask Set, discover the perfect face mask to meet your skin's needs, whether it's for you or the perfect gift.
- A mask for every skin concern: hydrate, replump & refresh, for a rosy glow, to brighten eye contours and awaken skin
- Enriched with natural extracts & plant serums; Pomegranate, Hyaluronic Acid & Coconut Water, Sakura, Orange Juice and Lavender each mask is infused with Hyaluronic Acid
- These vegan formula face sheet masks are created with ultra-thin tissue & infused with a full 30ml bottle of intense hydrating serum
- Achieve a glowing complexion with the Garnier Tissue Mask Discovery Collection.
- Discover the perfect mask to meet your skin's needs with masks to intensely hydrate & revitalise, reveal a rosy glow, fight tired looking skin, brighten eye contours, and replump and refresh eye area. The face masks and eye masks are infused with intense glow boosting formulas enriched with intensely hydrating active ingredients.
- Enriched with natural plant extracts & hyaluronic acid. With a vegan* formula, these face tissue masks are created with ultra-thin tissue & infused with 1 week's worth of hydrating serum.
- *Vegan Formulas: no animal ingredients or by-products.
- Garnier Moisture Bomb super hydrating revitalising sheet masks for dehydrated skin. Plump skin with moisture, reduce the look of fine lines, and revive radiance for skin that glows. Enriched with natural plant extracts & hyaluronic acid. With a vegan* formula, these face tissue masks are created with ultra-thin tissue & infused with 1 week's worth of hydrating serum.
- Gift set contains five Garnier tissue masks: three face masks and two eye masks
- Dermatologically tested to suit all skin types, even sensitive
Moisture Bomb Tissue Mask with Pomegranate Extract: 967205 3 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Alcohol, p-Anisic Acid, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Glyceryl Acrylate / Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Hamamelis Virginiana Leaf Water / Witch Hazel Leaf Water, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Limonene, Mannose, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, Punica Granatum Fruit Extract, PVM/MA Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sorbic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L B196424/1), Moisture Bomb Tissue Mask with Lavender Extract: 967294 7 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PVM/MA Copolymer, Potassium Hydroxide, Lavandula Hybrida Oil, Glyceryl Acrylate/ Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, p-Anisic Acid, Mannose, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L B198969/1), Moisture Bomb Tissue Mask with Sakura Extract: 967315 1 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Prunus Yedoensis Leaf Extract, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PVM/MA Copolymer, Potassium Hydroxide, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, p-Anisic Acid, Mannose, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Xanthan Gum, Butylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L B198967/1), Eye Tissue Mask Hyaluronic Acid and Coconut Water: 968178 03 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, PVM/MA Copolymer, Potassium Hydroxide, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, p-Anisic Acid, Mannose, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Juice / Coconut Fruit Juice, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol (F.I.L C215548/1), Eye Tissue Mask Hyaluronic Acid and Orange Juice: 968179 03 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol Glycerin, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, PVM/MA Copolymer Potassium Hydroxide, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, p-Anisic Acid, Mannose, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Citric Acid, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Juice / Orange Juice, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol (F.I.L. C215552/1)
- 1. Unfold the mask. Carefully apply the tissue to thoroughly cleansed skin. Make sure the protective film is facing outwards. Smooth the mask gently to ensure contact with the skin.
- 2. Remove the protective film.
- 3. Adjust the mask contours on the face. Leave for 15 minutes.
- 4. To remove the mask, peel off slowly from the edges. Gently massage in any excess serum, or use a cotton pad to remove.
5 x Tissue Masks
