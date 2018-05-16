Cleverspa 2 X Pack Filter
- CleverSpa® replacement water filter cartridges are made from high-grade paper offering optimal filter performance, keeping your CleverSpa® clean and safe from contaminants.
- You will receive 2 filter cartridges (1 Pack).
- Compatible with all CleverSpa® hot tubs
- CleverSpa® recommend you clean your hot tub filter regularly and change your filter after 168 hours (7 days) of heating and filtering the water. For weekend use only (Fri - Sun) the CleverSpa® filter should be changed every 2 weeks.
2 x Filters
