Fox & Ivy Pagoda Duvet Set Double
New
- The intricate design on this reversible printed duvet set is inspired by traditional Japanese art and is exclusive to Fox & Ivy. Matching items are available for a co-ordinated look. It's made from naturally soft 200 thread count cotton and has a sateen finish, giving it a subtle sheen that looks beautiful on any bed.
- H200cm x W200cm
- Beautifully soft
- Double duvet set
- With two pillowcases included
- 200 thread count
- Pure cotton sateen duvet set
- Finished with a piped edge
Information
Preparation and Usage
- 40 wash, do not bleach, 1 dot tumble dry, 2 dot iron, do not dry clean.
- Recommend wash before use. Wash and dry inside out. Wash similar colours together. Colour safe detergent recommended. Iron whilst damp.
Warnings
- WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.
- Covering bag is not a toy. To avoid danger of suffocation keep bags away from babies and children.
Safety information
WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE. Covering bag is not a toy. To avoid danger of suffocation keep bags away from babies and children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020