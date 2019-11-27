Haribo Polar Bear Gift Box 200G
Offer
Product Description
- Fizzy Fruit Flavour Gums
- An ideal stocking filler, the Pip Polar Bear Z!ng Gift Box contains a mixture of raspberry and blackcurrant polar bear and paw shaped pieces!
- Kids and grown-ups love it so, the happy world of HARIBO!
- Package contains one bag of Pip Polar Bears.
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Dextrose, Acid: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Flavouring, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Apple, Spirulina
Storage
Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end ...(see print on base).
Number of uses
Package contains approx. 8 portions
Name and address
- Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
- PO Box 1,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 1WX,
- England.
- HARIBO Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
- PO Box 1,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 1WX,
- England.
- HARIBO Ireland Ltd,
- 2nd Floor,
- 15 Earl Street,
- Dundalk,
- Co. Louth,
- Ire.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|RI* per portion (25 g)
|Energy:
|1 472 kJ/346 kcal
|4 %
|Fat:
|<0.5 g
|<1 %
|of which saturates:
|0.1 g
|<1 %
|Carbohydrate:
|80 g
|8 %
|of which sugars:
|50 g
|14 %
|Protein:
|6.6 g
|3 %
|Salt:
|0.03 g
|<1 %
|RI* = Reference intake per day
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019