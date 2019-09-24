Tesco Finest Stuffing Wreath with Pigs in Blankets and Cranberry Compote 534g Serves 6
New
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1027kJ / 246kcal
Product Description
- Pork, cranberry and apple sausage meat stuffing topped with pork cocktail sausages wrapped in oak smoked streaky bacon and a cranberry, redcurrant jelly, port and red wine vinegar confit, topped with parsley and cranberries.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.
- Our sausage meat comes from a family owned business with a heritage of nearly 200 years of sausage making. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
- Pack size: 534g
Information
Ingredients
Pork (58%), Water, Dried Cranberry, Sugar, Bramley Apple, Gluten Free Crumb [Rice Flour, Cornflour, Salt, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil], Cranberry, Onion, Dried Apple, Potato Starch, Port, Concentrated Apple Juice, Honey, Pea Fibre, Demerara Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Sea Salt, Parsley, Cornflour, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dried Herb, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Spices, White Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate, Sulphur Dioxide, Potassium Metabisulphite), Thickener (Pectin), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Cocktail sausages filled into natural sheep casings
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 40mins
200°C/ Fan 180°C/Gas 6 for 40 minutes Remove sleeve and film. Place tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40minutes.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
534g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1027kJ / 246kcal
|842kJ / 202kcal
|Fat
|14.7g
|12.1g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|16.3g
|13.4g
|Sugars
|12.0g
|9.8g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.1g
|Protein
|11.5g
|9.4g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 534g typically weighs 492g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
