By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Dairy Milk Choca-Latte Chocolate 122.5G

5(2)Write a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Choca-Latte Chocolate 122.5G
£ 1.50
£1.23/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 30.6 g (6 chunks) contains
  • Energy711 kJ 170 kcal
    9%
  • Fat11 g
    15%
  • Saturates5.9 g
    29%
  • Sugars15 g
    17%
  • Salt0.10 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2323 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with coffee flavour filling (30 %) and biscuit pieces (7 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Milk chocolate with coffee flavour creme and digestive biscuit pieces
  • Invented By
  • Callum Clogher

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 122.5g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Wheat Flour, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E476), Wheat Syrup, Barley Malt Syrup, Salt, Raising Agents (E500, E334), Flavourings, Molasses, Oat Flour, Barley Malt Extract, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 4 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 81 81 81 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

122.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 6 Chunks (30.6 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2323 kJ711 kJ8400 kJ /
-557 kcal170 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 35 g11 g70 g
of which Saturates 19 g5.9 g20 g
Carbohydrate 54 g17 g260 g
of which Sugars 51 g15 g90 g
Fibre 1.5 g0.5 g-
Protein 6.3 g1.9 g50 g
Salt 0.32 g0.10 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

the best ever

5 stars

the best of the range and very addictive, but sadly so difficult to find.

Food of the gods

5 stars

This is like heaven in a bar. Just wonderful. A bit like a mocca coffee of the highest quality. Not one for sharing :-)

Helpful little swaps

Kellogg's Special Biscuit Moments Chocolate 125G

£ 1.50
£1.20/100g

Offer

Weight Watchers Milk Chocolate Digestive Biscuit 132G

£ 1.50
£1.14/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here