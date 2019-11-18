Cadbury Dairy Milk Choca-Latte Chocolate 122.5G

the best ever
the best of the range and very addictive, but sadly so difficult to find.
Food of the gods
This is like heaven in a bar. Just wonderful. A bit like a mocca coffee of the highest quality. Not one for sharing :-)
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2323 kJ
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
Milk**, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Wheat Flour, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E476), Wheat Syrup, Barley Malt Syrup, Salt, Raising Agents (E500, E334), Flavourings, Molasses, Oat Flour, Barley Malt Extract, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Approximately 4 portions per bar
122.5g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 6 Chunks (30.6 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2323 kJ
|711 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|557 kcal
|170 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|35 g
|11 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|19 g
|5.9 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|54 g
|17 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|51 g
|15 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.5 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|6.3 g
|1.9 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.32 g
|0.10 g
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019