Balcerzak Farmhouse Style Sliced Smoked Ham 140G

Product Description
- Farmhouse Smoked ham, cooked smoked sliced ham, formed from selected cuts of pork leg
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Ready to eat
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
Pork (80%), Water, Salt, Stabilizer: E451, Glucose, Gluten-free Wheat Fibre, Thickening Agent: E407a, Collagen Pork Protein, Antioxidant: E316, Flavour, Preservative: E250, Smoke
Allergy Information
- May also contain Mustard, Celery, Soya, Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0°C - 5°C.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by the use by date.
Produce of
Produced in Poland using EU pork
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 slices
Name and address
- Balcerzak Sp. z o.o.,
- Wróblów 38,
- 67-410 Sława.
Return to
- www.balcerzak.pl
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|434 kJ / 103 kcal
|Fat
|3,5 g
|of which saturates
|1,3 g
|Carbohydrate
|0,8 g
|of which sugars
|0,5 g
|Protein
|17,0 g
|Salt
|2,6 g
Using Product Information
