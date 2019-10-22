By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Soulful Persian Tomato Lentil & Chickpea 380G

5(1)Write a review
Soulful Persian Tomato Lentil & Chickpea 380G
£ 2.50
£6.58/kg

Product Description

  • A Fruity, Tangy & Comforting Curry with Mango, Ginger & Pineapple
  • Let's get social
  • Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
  • @SoulfulFoodCo
  • #SoulfulOnePot
  • Good mood food
  • Soulful OnePots take cooking back to basics: simple, honest ingredients, prepared by hand and slow-cooked by us in, you guessed it, one pot.
  • Our thoughtful recipes are purposefully balanced to provide everything you need for a wholesome, satisfying meal.
  • Each OnePot contains grains, lentils or beans... so there's no need to 'just add rice' or anything.
  • It's a square meal in a round tub.
  • A proper meal takes time and passion, but don't worry: we've put that in already, so you can just heat and eat.
  • Lucky you!
  • 3 of your 5-a-day
  • A square meal in a round tub
  • 224 calories per pot
  • Low fat
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 380g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Diced Tomato (25%), Cauliflower (12.5%), Mango Pulp (7%) [Mango Pulp, Sugar, Water, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid], Chickpeas (6%), Red Split Lentils (5%), Onion, Pineapple (3.6%) [Pineapple, Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid], Lemon Juice, Coriander, Gluten Free Flour [Rice, Potato, Tapioca, Maize, Buckwheat], Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Ginger Puree (0.8%), Vegetable Bouillon [Salt, Rice Flour, Unrefined Cane Sugar, Onion, Yeast Extract, Celery, Carrot, Spices, Sunflower Oil, White Mushroom, Herbs, Concentrated Vegetable Juice (Carrot, Onion), Pumpkin, Lovage, Garlic], Salt, Turmeric, Curry Powder [Spices (contains Mustard & Celery), Salt, Garlic, Corn Flour, Sunflower Oil, Bay Leaves], Garam Masala, Ground Cardamom, Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

  • Made in a kitchen that handles Peanuts, other Nuts & Sesame

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, consume within 2 days. Suitable for home freezing. If freezing, freeze within use by date and consume within three months.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Guidelines only. Check contents are piping hot before serving.
Do not reheat once cooled.
If heating from frozen, allow extra time.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. Warm on a medium heat, stirring occasionally, until piping hot (usually 5 - 6 mins).

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Despite being handmade with care, the lentils may contain an occasional mineral stone.

Name and address

  • Soulful Food Ltd.,
  • Unit 1,
  • 35 White Hart Ave,
  • London,
  • SE28 0GU.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear your thoughts... Visit us at soulfulfood.com
  • Soulful Food Ltd.,
  • Unit 1,
  • 35 White Hart Ave,
  • London,
  • SE28 0GU.
  • hello@soulfulfood.com

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot
Energy kJ248942
Energy kcal59224
Fat 1.2g4.6g
of which saturates 0.1g0.4g
Carbohydrate 11g42g
of which sugars 3.2g12.2g
Fibre 2.5g9.5g
Protein 2.6g9.9g
Salt 0.41g1.56g

Safety information

Despite being handmade with care, the lentils may contain an occasional mineral stone.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious!

