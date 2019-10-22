Soulful Persian Tomato Lentil & Chickpea 380G

Delicious!
Water, Diced Tomato (25%), Cauliflower (12.5%), Mango Pulp (7%) [Mango Pulp, Sugar, Water, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid], Chickpeas (6%), Red Split Lentils (5%), Onion, Pineapple (3.6%) [Pineapple, Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid], Lemon Juice, Coriander, Gluten Free Flour [Rice, Potato, Tapioca, Maize, Buckwheat], Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Ginger Puree (0.8%), Vegetable Bouillon [Salt, Rice Flour, Unrefined Cane Sugar, Onion, Yeast Extract, Celery, Carrot, Spices, Sunflower Oil, White Mushroom, Herbs, Concentrated Vegetable Juice (Carrot, Onion), Pumpkin, Lovage, Garlic], Salt, Turmeric, Curry Powder [Spices (contains Mustard & Celery), Salt, Garlic, Corn Flour, Sunflower Oil, Bay Leaves], Garam Masala, Ground Cardamom, Chilli Powder
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, consume within 2 days. Suitable for home freezing. If freezing, freeze within use by date and consume within three months.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Guidelines only. Check contents are piping hot before serving.
Do not reheat once cooled.
If heating from frozen, allow extra time.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. Warm on a medium heat, stirring occasionally, until piping hot (usually 5 - 6 mins).
Produced in the UK
Contains 1 serving
380g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pot
|Energy kJ
|248
|942
|Energy kcal
|59
|224
|Fat
|1.2g
|4.6g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|42g
|of which sugars
|3.2g
|12.2g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|9.5g
|Protein
|2.6g
|9.9g
|Salt
|0.41g
|1.56g
Despite being handmade with care, the lentils may contain an occasional mineral stone.
