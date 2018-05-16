Gran Ferrero Rocher 125G
New
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate & Hazelnut Shell with 2 Ferrero Rocher
- A delicious milk chocolate shell with hazelnut pieces, containing two Ferrero Rocher inside.
- Green Dot
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
Return to
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
- Visit us at: www.FerreroRocher.com
- Customer Careline Tel: 00 44 330 0538943
Net Contents
125g ℮
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Milk Chocolate & Hazelnut Shell 100g e
- Whole Hazelnut in Milk Chocolate and Nut Croquante 25g e
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100 g: Energy 2506/603 kJ/kcal Fat 42.7 g of which saturates 14.1 g Carbohydrate 44.4 g of which sugars 39.9 g Protein 8.2 g Salt 0.153 g
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Milk Chocolate & Hazelnut Shell 100g e
- Whole Hazelnut in Milk Chocolate and Nut Croquante 25g e
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 80% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (20%), Cocoa Solids: 33.5% min
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100 g: Energy 2526/608 kJ/kcal Fat 45.8 g of which saturates 22.1 g Carbohydrate 39.8 g of which sugars 39.0 g Protein 7.3 g Salt 0.112 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020