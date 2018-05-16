By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gran Ferrero Rocher 125G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Gran Ferrero Rocher 125G
£ 5.00
£4.00/100g

New

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate & Hazelnut Shell with 2 Ferrero Rocher
  • A delicious milk chocolate shell with hazelnut pieces, containing two Ferrero Rocher inside.
  • Green Dot
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Name and address

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,

Return to

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,
  • Cork.
  • Visit us at: www.FerreroRocher.com
  • Customer Careline Tel: 00 44 330 0538943

Net Contents

125g ℮

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Milk Chocolate & Hazelnut Shell 100g e
    • Whole Hazelnut in Milk Chocolate and Nut Croquante 25g e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100 g:
    Energy 2506/603 kJ/kcal
    Fat 42.7 g
    of which saturates 14.1 g
    Carbohydrate 44.4 g
    of which sugars 39.9 g
    Protein 8.2 g
    Salt 0.153 g
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Milk Chocolate & Hazelnut Shell 100g e
    • Whole Hazelnut in Milk Chocolate and Nut Croquante 25g e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk Chocolate 80% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (20%), Cocoa Solids: 33.5% min

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100 g:
    Energy 2526/608 kJ/kcal
    Fat 45.8 g
    of which saturates 22.1 g
    Carbohydrate 39.8 g
    of which sugars 39.0 g
    Protein 7.3 g
    Salt 0.112 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here