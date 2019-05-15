By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ginsters Steak & Ale Pasty 180G

Ginsters Steak & Ale Pasty 180G
£ 1.75
£0.97/100g
Each pasty (180g) contains
  • Energy1908kJ 458kcal
    23%
  • Fat27.8g
    40%
  • Saturates13.8g
    69%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.83g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1060kJ/254kcal

Product Description

  • British steak with Tribute ale, potato and leek, wrapped in light puff pastry.
  • Our British Beef spends time out on the fields. When welfare requires they are housed indoors.
  • Pack illustration: St Ives 68 miles from our bakery in Callington, Cornwall
  • 100% British farmed beef
  • Source of protein
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 180g
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Potato, British Beef (22%), Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Tribute Ale (Barley) (8%), Leek, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Egg, Salt, Milk, Garlic Purée, Pea Fibre, Spices, Beef Stock, Mustard Seeds, Thyme, White Wine Vinegar, Honey, Mustard Flour, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Beef Fat, Potato Flake, Sugar, Mustard Bran, Garlic, Tomato Purée, Natural Flavouring, Onion Powder, Bay Leaf

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date and consume within 1 month. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Heating Guidelines: Remove all packaging. For best results oven bake.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven to 180ºC, Fan 160ºC, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake frozen 25-30 mins.

Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven to 180ºC, Fan 160ºC, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake chilled 15-20 mins.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Enjoy this pasty hot or cold

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL17 7XG.

Return to

  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL17 7XG.
  • Tel: 01579 386333
  • Email: feedback@ginsters.co.uk www.ginsters.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1060kJ/254kcal
Fat 15.4g
Saturates 7.7g
Carbohydrate 19.6g
Sugars 1.1g
Fibre 1.7g
Protein 8.4g
Salt 0.46g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

