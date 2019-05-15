Ginsters Steak & Ale Pasty 180G

- Energy1908kJ 458kcal23%
- Fat27.8g40%
- Saturates13.8g69%
- Sugars2.0g2%
- Salt0.83g14%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1060kJ/254kcal
Product Description
- British steak with Tribute ale, potato and leek, wrapped in light puff pastry.
- Our British Beef spends time out on the fields. When welfare requires they are housed indoors.
- Pack illustration: St Ives 68 miles from our bakery in Callington, Cornwall
- 100% British farmed beef
- Source of protein
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Potato, British Beef (22%), Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Tribute Ale (Barley) (8%), Leek, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Egg, Salt, Milk, Garlic Purée, Pea Fibre, Spices, Beef Stock, Mustard Seeds, Thyme, White Wine Vinegar, Honey, Mustard Flour, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Beef Fat, Potato Flake, Sugar, Mustard Bran, Garlic, Tomato Purée, Natural Flavouring, Onion Powder, Bay Leaf
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date and consume within 1 month. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Heating Guidelines: Remove all packaging. For best results oven bake.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven to 180ºC, Fan 160ºC, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake frozen 25-30 mins.
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven to 180ºC, Fan 160ºC, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake chilled 15-20 mins.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- Enjoy this pasty hot or cold
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Ginsters,
- Callington,
- Cornwall,
- PL17 7XG.
Return to
- Tel: 01579 386333
- Email: feedback@ginsters.co.uk www.ginsters.co.uk
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1060kJ/254kcal
|Fat
|15.4g
|Saturates
|7.7g
|Carbohydrate
|19.6g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|Protein
|8.4g
|Salt
|0.46g
