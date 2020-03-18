By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Madej Wrobel Kabanoski Classic Sausages 60G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Madej Wrobel Kabanoski Classic Sausages 60G
£ 1.10
£1.84/100g

Product Description

  • Pork sausage, finely minced, smoked, steamed, dried.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Pork Meat, Pork Fat, Salt, Spices, Flavourings (contain Milk), Corn Protein Hydrolysate, Soya Protein Hydrolysate, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Preservative: E250, Edible Casing Ingredients: Gelling Agent: E401, Stabiliser: E460, E509, Acidity Regulator: E327, Produced with 200g of Pork per 100g of finished product

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Mustard, Celery

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C - 5°C.Once opened consume within 48 hours. Best before: Date and production batch number shown on the back of the package.

Produce of

Produced in Poland from EU pork

Preparation and Usage

  • White coating on sausage cover is a natural product of drying process. Ready to eat.

Name and address

  • Madej Wróbel Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Magazynowa 45.,
  • 41-700 Ruda Śląska.

Return to

  • Madej Wróbel Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Magazynowa 45.,
  • 41-700 Ruda Śląska.

Net Contents

60g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesin 100 g:
Energy 2001 kJ/ 482 kcal
Fat 39 g
including saturated fatty acids14 g
Carbohydrates0,8 g
including sugars0 g
Protein 32 g
Salt 3,5 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Morlinyberlinki Classic Hotdog 250G

£ 1.30
£0.52/100g

Tesco Pork Shoulder Steaks 700G

£ 3.70
£5.29/kg

Herta Classic Frankfurter Hot Dogs 10 Pack 350G

£ 2.00
£0.57/100g

Offer

Madej Wrobel Kabanosy Classic Pork Sausages 120G

£ 1.60
£13.34/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here