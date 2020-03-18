Madej Wrobel Kabanoski Classic Sausages 60G

Product Description
- Pork sausage, finely minced, smoked, steamed, dried.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Pork Meat, Pork Fat, Salt, Spices, Flavourings (contain Milk), Corn Protein Hydrolysate, Soya Protein Hydrolysate, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Preservative: E250, Edible Casing Ingredients: Gelling Agent: E401, Stabiliser: E460, E509, Acidity Regulator: E327, Produced with 200g of Pork per 100g of finished product
Allergy Information
- May contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Mustard, Celery
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0°C - 5°C.Once opened consume within 48 hours. Best before: Date and production batch number shown on the back of the package.
Produce of
Produced in Poland from EU pork
Preparation and Usage
- White coating on sausage cover is a natural product of drying process. Ready to eat.
Name and address
- Madej Wróbel Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Magazynowa 45.,
- 41-700 Ruda Śląska.
Return to
- Madej Wróbel Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Magazynowa 45.,
- 41-700 Ruda Śląska.
Net Contents
60g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|in 100 g:
|Energy
|2001 kJ/ 482 kcal
|Fat
|39 g
|including saturated fatty acids
|14 g
|Carbohydrates
|0,8 g
|including sugars
|0 g
|Protein
|32 g
|Salt
|3,5 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020