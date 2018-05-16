Phat Pasty Co Cheesy Chicken & & Spinach Pie

Product Description
- Chunky pieces of British chicken, leeks & spinach in a creamy chive sauce. Topped with Cheddar cheese.
- Our Phat Pies are lovingly made to bring you great tasting ingredients in our deep filled pies.
- In 2006 we set off on a mission... to bring our beloved Cornish Pasties and Premium Pies to the poor souls who were trapped in an office while the rest of us were surfing. We jumped in our van and we've never looked back (except when reversing). One thing led to another and now we are delivering our works of art to people all over the country. So take a moment to savour this pie, it's designed by our Phat Pasty Chefs, to our favourite recipes (passed by the Phat Tasters), with the best ingredients ( so our mums approve)... and as for having fun, you're already remembering the good times aren't you?
- The Phat Controller
- Phat Controller; Paul & Laura
- British favourite
- I'm plastic-free
- Eat well have fun
Information
Ingredients
Chicken (35%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Grated Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Potato, Shortening [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil], Onion, Mature Cheddar Cheese (3%) [Milk], Cream (Milk), Leek (1%), Spinach (1%), Potato Flake [Potato, Emulsifier: E471], Vegetable Bouillon [Water, Carrot, Leek, Onion, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Mushroom Juice Concentrate, Gelling Agents: E415 & E410, Flavourings, Ground Bay Leaf], Chive, Glaze [Milk Protein, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Sugar, Colour: E160a], Salt, Garlic Puree, Black Pepper, Parsley, Nutmeg
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Use by date see side of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove from box. Leave in foil and place pie on a baking tray.
Put in a pre-heated oven. Remove foil carefully.
Foil and contents will be hot and may burn.
190°C - 170°C Fan - 375°F. Gas mark 5. For 25 Mins.
Produce of
Made in UK
Warnings
- May contain small bones.
Recycling info
Foil. Recyclable
Name and address
- Made for:
- Phat Retail Ltd.,
- The Shed @ No. 3 Leys View,
- Newport Pagnell,
- MK16 9NL.
Return to
- Please get in touch - we'd love to hear from you at www.phatpasty.com
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per Pie
|Energy kcal
|245
|662
|Energy kJ
|1023
|2762
|Fat g
|13.6
|36.7
|Of which Saturates g
|7.4
|20.0
|Carbohydrates g
|18.2
|49.1
|Of which Sugars g
|0.6
|1.6
|Fibre g
|1.8
|4.9
|Protein g
|11.5
|31.1
|Salt g
|0.59
|1.59
Safety information
