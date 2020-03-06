Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 30M X 290Mm

Great Value!
I really like this tin foil I find it stronger then other brands I tried. I’m unsure how good it is to use when cooking as I use it mainly for wrapping food so my comment it’s based on food wrapping. Best of all I’ve never had a roll where the tin foil sticks roll & half is ruined trying to unravel it like many other tin foils do.
rubbish
should be called extra thin not strong at all.
Too narrow and not strong
Very disappointing that the width has reduced from 300mm to 290mm and the foil's thickness is now so thin it shouldn't be called 'strong'. The loss of 10mm off the width makes it almost useless to line our oven tins.
Its not strong
I need to make foil wraps every day, to hold and cook turkey with a bit of water. In folding the sides in, often it just punctures on its own as you fold it - no good. If it leaks, I have to make another wrap. Sometimes it takes three attempts. I mean, really? Its a lot of things this foil, strong isn't one of them.
Bring back the old size
This used to be great foil - strong and good for lining grill pans, baking trays etc. Tesco then reduced the width from 30 cm to 29 cm to save themselves some money and now it is too small for a lot of standard grill pans and baking trays. If the price has to go up because the cost of aluminium has gone up, then increase the price a bit, not reduce the size.
Narrower - width disappeared from front of pack!
The width of this foil width has just been reduced from 300mm to 290mm. Half an inch doesn't sound much but, tellingly, the width is no longer stated on the front of the pack. This product is no longer sufficient to fit my baking trays and regrettably it will be added to the list of products I'll be sourcing elsewhere.
Size reduced, price stays the same!
Tesco have kept the price the same but reduced the size of the foil by shortening the width from 30cm to 29cm. Seem to be doing this sort of thing more and more.
I have purchased this product for quite a while.
I have purchased this product for quite a while. Unfortunately, recent purchases haven't been as strong as it used to be. Easily punctured when turning over food when cooking in the grill.