Phat Pasty Co Spicy Cauliflower & Spinach Balti Pie

Phat Pasty Co Spicy Cauliflower & Spinach Balti Pie
£ 2.59
£2.59/each

Product Description

  • Spicy Cauliflower & Spinach Balti Pie
  • Our Phat Pies are lovingly made to bring you great tasting ingredients in our deep filled pies.
  • The Phat Pasty Co.
  • In 2006 we set off on a mission... to bring our beloved Cornish Pasties and Premium Pies to the poor souls who were trapped in an office while the rest of us were surfing. We jumped in our van and we've never looked back (except when reversing). One thing led to another and now we are delivering our works of art to people all over the country. So take a moment to savour this pie, it's designed by our Phat Pasty Chefs, to our favourite recipes (passed by the Phat Tasters), with the best ingredients (so our mums approve)... and as for having fun, you're already remembering the good times aren't you?
  • The Phar Controller
  • British favourite
  • Cauliflower, chickpea, lentil, spinach and mixed vegetables in a spicy balti sauce
  • Premium filled pies
  • The Phat pasty pie shop
  • I'm plastic free
  • Eat well have fun
  • Vegan friendly

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Shortening [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil], Margarine [Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Salt], Cauliflower (4%), Potato, Brown Lentils (3%), Butternut Squash, Sweet Potato, Chickpeas (3%) [Chickpeas, Water, Salt], Spinach (2%), Courgette, Peppers, Onion, Carrot, Creamed Coconut [Desiccated Coconut, Preservative: E220 (Sulphites)], Balti Sauce (1%) [Thickener: E1422, Tomato Powder, Sugar, Garam Masala (Coriander, Cumin, Black Pepper, Allspice, Cardamom, Nutmeg, Turmeric, Ginger, Bay, Clove, Cassia, Cayenne), Maltodextrin, Salt, Dehydrated Onion, Spices (Paprika, Black Pepper, Fenugreek, Cayenne), Red Pepper Granules, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Pepper, Acid: E330, Lemon Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Colour: E160c, Chilli, Coriander], Crumb [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt], Tomato Paste [Tomato Concentrate, Salt], Salt, Coriander, Vegetable Bouillon [Water, Carrot, Leek, Onion, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Mushroom Juice Concentrate, Gelling Agents: E415 & E410, Flavourings, Ground Bay Leaf], Ginger Puree, Garlic Puree, Maize Starch, Paprika, Black Pepper, Dried Red Chillies, Thickener: E1422

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Use by date see side of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove from box. Leave in foil and place pie on a baking tray.
Put in a pre-heated oven. Remove foil carefully.
Foil and contents will be hot and may vary burn.
190°C - 170°C Fan - 375°F. Gas Mark 5. For 25 Mins.

Produce of

Made in UK

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Phat Retail Ltd,
  • The Shed @ No.3 Leys View,
  • Newport,
  • Pagnell,
  • MK16 9NL.

Return to

  • Please get in touch - we'd love to hear from you at www.phatpasty.com
  • Phat Retail Ltd,
  • The Shed @ No.3 Leys View,
  • Newport,
  • Pagnell,
  • MK16 9NL.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper Pie
Energy kcal152410
Energy kJ6341712
Fat g7.119.2
Of which Saturates g3.810.3
Carbohydrates g17.146.2
Of which Sugars g1.23.2
Fibre g2.97.8
Protein g3.49.2
Salt g0.571.54

