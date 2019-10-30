Fry's Vegan Vegetable Curry Pie 160G

Absolutely delicious
Sometimes it is nice to do the same tea but different when you live with a meat eater. My partner had his meat pie with potatoes and veg and I had this. It was delicious! The curried filling is a bit like chip shop or Chinese takeaway curry sauce. Really tasty without being mega hot. The pastry didn't brown very much - I think I will try a higher temperature next time but that didn't spoil the flavour. It might be worth adding a spot of oil or a milk alternative to see if that makes it brown. Highly recommended!