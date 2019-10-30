By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fry's Vegan Vegetable Curry Pie 160G

5(1)Write a review
Fry's Vegan Vegetable Curry Pie 160G
£ 2.20
£13.75/kg

Product Description

  • Vegetable Curry Pie
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
  • As committed vegetarians, we embarked on a journey to make ethical and sustainable, protein foods for our own family. The food we made in our home kitchen was loved by many of our friends and soon we found ourselves on supermarket shelves. We are grateful to every customer who has chosen Fry's rather than an animal product. We hope we can make your journey to a meat free life a simple and enjoyable one. Together we can make a difference!
  • Wally & Debbie Fry
  • Nature's plant proteins
  • Meat free
  • A non GM product
  • Choose plant proteins choose kindness
  • Foods developed in our own kitchen
  • We aspire to do no harm 100% vegan
  • The Vegan Standard Worldwide - 100% Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Pastry (57%): Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil), Salt, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Filling: (43%): Onion, Potato, Peas, Vegetable Protein (Soya), Modified Starch, Curry Powder, Sunflower Oil, Tomatoes, Flavourings (Sodium Inosinate, Sodium Guanylate), Salt, Ginger, Garlic

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigeratedStore at below 5°C. Suitable for freezing. Once thawed, do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: To heat remove packaging place on a tray and bake in a pre-heated oven at 180°C/360°F, Gas (Mark 6), for 15/18 minutes. All appliances vary and are guidelines only so ensure the product is piping hot through.

Produce of

Made in South Africa from local and imported ingredients. Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • You can eat me cold straight from the pack, or heat me up for 15 mins in the oven

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 1 - Serving size: 160g

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Fry Group Foods,
  • 8 Ficus Place,
  • Mahogany Ridge,
  • Westmead,
  • 3608,

Return to

  • Customer Care UK:
  • Fry's Family Foods, UK (Pty) Ltd,
  • The Old Stables,
  • Featherbed Court,
  • Mixbury,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • NN13 5RN.
  • Tel: 01280 701608
  • E: enquiries@frysfamilyfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving
Energy 941kJ1506kJ225kcal360kcal
Fat 10.5g16.8g
-of which Saturates 4.9g7.8g
Carbohydrate 25.7g41.1g
-of which Sugars 3g4.8g
Fibre 2.6g4.2g
Protein 5.6g9g
Salt 1.5g2.4g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Sometimes it is nice to do the same tea but different when you live with a meat eater. My partner had his meat pie with potatoes and veg and I had this. It was delicious! The curried filling is a bit like chip shop or Chinese takeaway curry sauce. Really tasty without being mega hot. The pastry didn't brown very much - I think I will try a higher temperature next time but that didn't spoil the flavour. It might be worth adding a spot of oil or a milk alternative to see if that makes it brown. Highly recommended!

Helpful little swaps

Fry's Meat Free Chicken Style Mushroom Pie 160G

£ 2.20
£13.75/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here