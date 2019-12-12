Madej Wrobel Kabanos Original 175G

Product Description
- Pork sausage, medium minced, smoked, steamed, dried.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Ready to eat
- Pack size: 175g
Information
Ingredients
Pork Meat, Pork Fat, Salt, Bamboo Fibre, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Spices, Whey Milk, Sunflower Oil, Preservative: E250, Edible Casing: Lamb Intestine, Produced with 150g of Pork per 100g of finished product
Allergy Information
- May contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Celery
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0 °C and 5 °C.Once opened consume within 48 hours.
Produce of
Produced in Poland from EU pork
Preparation and Usage
- White coating on sausage cover is a natural product of dying process.
Name and address
- Madej Wróbel Sp. z o.o.,
- 41-700 Ruda Śląska,
- ul. Magazynowa 45.
Net Contents
175g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|in 100g
|Energy
|2090kJ/505kcal
|Fat
|45g
|-including saturated fatty acids
|17g
|Carbohydrates
|0g
|-including sugars
|0g
|Protein
|25g
|Salt
|3,0g
