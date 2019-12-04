Tesco Cheese & Pepperoni Tear & Share 260G
- Energy855kJ 203kcal10%
- Fat6.6g9%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Sugars1.5g2%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1379kJ / 328kcal
Product Description
- A handcrafted pull apart bread topped with a pepperoni, mozzarella cheese mature Cheddar cheese and garlic buttery topping.
- A handcrafted pull apart bread topped with a pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, mature Cheddar cheese and garlic buttery topping. Our expert bakers have refined their recipe and techniques to create a sharing bread for the ultimate indulgence.
- FOP: MELTING MOZZARELLA CENTRE BOP: Finished with a cheese and pepperoni buttery garlic topping.
- Our expert bakers have refined their recipe and techniques to create a sharing bread for the ultimate indulgence.
- Melting mozzarella centre
- Finished with a cheese and pepperoni buttery garlic topping
- 14 mins oven
- Pack size: 260g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Pepperoni (6%) [Pork Shoulder, Salt, Pork Fat, Dextrose, Chilli, Paprika Extract, Smoke Condensate, Rosemary Extract, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Paprika, Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Garlic, Butter (Milk), Parsley, Salt, Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden yellow in colour.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 14-16 mins
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden yellow in colour.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 12-14 mins
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
260g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (62g)
|Energy
|1379kJ / 328kcal
|855kJ / 203kcal
|Fat
|10.6g
|6.6g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|43.7g
|27.1g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|1.6g
|Protein
|13.1g
|8.1g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
