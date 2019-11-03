By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling 6 Chocolate & Orange Whirls

3(2)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Per whirl (27g)
  • Energy609kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars6.5g
    7%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2213kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavoured Shortcake Whirls with an Orange Flavour Filling (18%) and Chocolate Sauce (9%).
  • Chocolate flavoured shortcake swirl filled with a chocolate sauce and orange flavour creme
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Icing Sugar, Chocolate Sauce (Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Powder, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Flavouring, Inulin, Sugar, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Paprika Extract), Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, This product does not contain Dairy Cream

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Chocolate Orange Whirls at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

6 x Whirls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer whirl (27g)
Energy 2213kJ609kJ
-531kcal146kcal
Fat 32.3g8.9g
of which Saturates 12.2g3.4g
Carbohydrate 54.8g15.1g
of which Sugars 23.8g6.5g
Fibre 2.5g0.7g
Protein 3.9g1.1g
Salt 0.54g0.15g
This pack contains 6 portions--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Best Kipling I’ve had!

5 stars

Eat sand!

1 stars

Texture like eating sand!!!

