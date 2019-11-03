Mr Kipling 6 Chocolate & Orange Whirls

Best Kipling I’ve had!
Best Kipling I’ve had!
Eat sand!
Texture like eating sand!!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2213kJ
Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Icing Sugar, Chocolate Sauce (Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Powder, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Flavouring, Inulin, Sugar, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Paprika Extract), Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Proteins
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Carefully baked in the UK
This pack contains 6 portions
6 x Whirls
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per whirl (27g)
|Energy
|2213kJ
|609kJ
|-
|531kcal
|146kcal
|Fat
|32.3g
|8.9g
|of which Saturates
|12.2g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|54.8g
|15.1g
|of which Sugars
|23.8g
|6.5g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.9g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.54g
|0.15g
|-
|-
