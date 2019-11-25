Fry's Meat Free Chicken Style Mushroom Pie 160G

Delicious vegan pie.
Absolutely delicious. Lovely pastry and a tasty filling. Perfect for cold days!
Yummy
Tastes exactly how I remember the standard version of this tasting. A new favourite.
Pastry (57%): Wheat Flour, Vegetable Protein (Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil), Salt, Lemon Juice), Sugar, Filling (43%): Mushrooms, Vegetable Protein (Soya), Onion, Modified Starch, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Corn Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Celery, Spices, Potato Powder, Yeast Extract, Flavour Enhancers (Sodium Inosinate, Sodium Guanylate), Herbs, Citric Acid, Colours (Paprika, Turmeric), Salt, Garlic, Mustard, Ground White Pepper, Ground Nutmeg, Crushed Bay Leaves
Keep refrigeratedStore at below 5°C. Suitable for freezing. Once thawed, do not refreeze
Oven cook
Instructions: To heat remove packaging place on a tray and bake in a pre-heated oven at 180°C/360°F, Gas (Mark 6), for 15/18 minutes. All appliances vary and are guidelines only so ensure the product is piping hot through.
Made in South Africa from local and imported ingredients. Packed in the UK
Servings per pack: 1 - Serving size: 160g
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
160g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|872kJ
|1395kJ
|208kcal
|333kcal
|Fat
|9.7g
|15.5g
|-of which Saturates
|3.9g
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|24.5g
|39.2g
|-of which Sugars
|2.8g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|2.9g
|Protein
|4.7g
|7.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.8g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019