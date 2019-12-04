Yeo Valley Kefir Organic Fermented Yogurt 4 Pack 480G
Product Description
- Fermented Natural Yogurt with Live Kefir Cultures
- Contains 14 different culture strains. Check out yeovalley.co.uk for the full list.
- No idea about kefir?
- This ancient way of fermenting yogurt has been around for centuries. It's creamy, tangy and packed with billions of live bacteria from our 14 different culture strains (hello diversity!)
- The Good Stuff:
- Calcium for the normal function of digestive enzymes
- Calcium & phosphorus for bones & teeth
- High in protein
- Low in fat
- Organic
- 4 heavenly pots
- Creamy & tangy
- 14 strains of live cultures
- 4 x natural
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 480g
Information
Ingredients
Organic Milk Fermented with Live Kefir Cultures
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Please keep refrigerated.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.
Warnings
- PLEASE BE CAREFUL, OUR RECYCLABLE POTS CAN BE SHARP WHEN SEPARATED.
Name and address
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE.
Return to
- yeovalley.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|268kJ/64kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|of which sugars
|5.4g
|Protein
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.12g
|Calcium
|181mg/22% NRV
|Phosphorus
|132mg/18% NRV
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
Safety information
PLEASE BE CAREFUL, OUR RECYCLABLE POTS CAN BE SHARP WHEN SEPARATED.
