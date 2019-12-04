By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yeo Valley Kefir Organic Fermented Yogurt 4 Pack 480G

Yeo Valley Kefir Organic Fermented Yogurt 4 Pack 480G
£ 2.50
£0.52/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Fermented Natural Yogurt with Live Kefir Cultures
  • Contains 14 different culture strains. Check out yeovalley.co.uk for the full list.
  • Design: Big Fish®
  • No idea about kefir?
  • This ancient way of fermenting yogurt has been around for centuries. It's creamy, tangy and packed with billions of live bacteria from our 14 different culture strains (hello diversity!)
  • The Good Stuff:
  • Calcium for the normal function of digestive enzymes
  • Calcium & phosphorus for bones & teeth
  • High in protein
  • Low in fat
  • Organic
  • 4 heavenly pots
  • Creamy & tangy
  • 14 strains of live cultures
  • 4 x natural
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 480g
  • Calcium for the normal function of digestive enzymes
  • Calcium & phosphorus for bones & teeth
  • High in protein
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Organic Milk Fermented with Live Kefir Cultures

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Please keep refrigerated.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.

Warnings

  • PLEASE BE CAREFUL, OUR RECYCLABLE POTS CAN BE SHARP WHEN SEPARATED.

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.
  • yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 268kJ/64kcal
Fat 2.1g
of which saturates 1.4g
Carbohydrate 6.4g
of which sugars 5.4g
Protein 4.7g
Salt 0.12g
Calcium 181mg/22% NRV
Phosphorus 132mg/18% NRV
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

Safety information

PLEASE BE CAREFUL, OUR RECYCLABLE POTS CAN BE SHARP WHEN SEPARATED.

