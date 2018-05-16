TESCO TAKEAWAY CHEESE MELTDOWN PIZZA 670G

- Energy1988kJ 473kcal24%
- Fat17.6g25%
- Saturates6.1g31%
- Sugars5.2g6%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1149kJ / 274kcal
Product Description
- A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, Edam medium fat hard cheese, Red Leicester and mature Cheddar cheese.
- 12 mins oven
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 670G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Four Cheese Blend (21%) [Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk)], Tomato Purée, Water, Semolina (Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Salt, Yeast, Basil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 12 mins Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 15 mins Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Base. Widely Recycled Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
670g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1149kJ / 274kcal
|1988kJ / 473kcal
|Fat
|10.2g
|17.6g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|33.3g
|57.6g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|5.2g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|3.6g
|Protein
|11.1g
|19.2g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020