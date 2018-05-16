By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
TESCO TAKEAWAY CHEESE MELTDOWN PIZZA 670G

TESCO TAKEAWAY CHEESE MELTDOWN PIZZA 670G
£ 5.00
£0.75/100g
¼ of a pizza
  • Energy1988kJ 473kcal
  • Fat17.6g
  • Saturates6.1g
  • Sugars5.2g
  • Salt1.4g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1149kJ / 274kcal

Product Description

  • A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, Edam medium fat hard cheese, Red Leicester and mature Cheddar cheese.
  • 12 mins oven
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 670G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Four Cheese Blend (21%) [Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk)], Tomato Purée, Water, Semolina (Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Salt, Yeast, Basil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 12 mins Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 15 mins Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Base. Widely Recycled Film. Don't Recycle

Net Contents

670g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1149kJ / 274kcal1988kJ / 473kcal
Fat10.2g17.6g
Saturates3.5g6.1g
Carbohydrate33.3g57.6g
Sugars3.0g5.2g
Fibre2.1g3.6g
Protein11.1g19.2g
Salt0.8g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

