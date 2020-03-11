Firefly Ready Go Manual Toothbrush

Product Description
- Firefly® toothbrushes are fun to use and help create good brushing habits at an early age. Our Firefly® Ready Go Brush™ flashes for at least 60 seconds, the time recommended by dentists for proper cleaning of each row of teeth. Character may vary from the image shown - multiple characters are available. There is no guarantee what character you will receive.
- Product available as multiple Avengers and LOL Surprise! Characters
- Oral health foundation approved
- Less mess suction cup
- Brush each row of teeth for 1 minute
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Start when the green light flashes and brush for 30 seconds. When the yellow light flashes, change sides and brush for another 30 seconds. When the red light flashes it's time to stop and repeat on the second row of teeth. Brush twice per day. Batteries included (non-replaceable). When light no longer flashes it is time to change your brush (approx 3 months).
- Dentists recommend brushing for 2 minutes, twice a day, for proper oral care.
- Please retain this packaging as it contains important information.
Warnings
- WARNING: THIS TOOTHBRUSH IS NOT A TOY!
- Warning: Not suitable for children under 3 years because of small parts - choking hazard. Please use it under strict parental guidance. Although securely contained, this product holds very small micro cell batteries which can be harmful if swallowed. This toothbrush is not recommended for persons (including children) who suffer from seizures or epilepsy.
- CAUTION: Avoid toothbrush contact with alcohol or mouthwash containing alcohol as weakening may occur.
Distributor address
- Grosvenor Consumer Products Ltd,
- 268 Bath Road,
- Slough,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4DX,
- UK.
Return to
- Grosvenor Consumer Products Ltd,
- 268 Bath Road,
- Slough,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4DX,
- UK.
- Customer Service:
- UK & IRL: +44 (0)1753 725365
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
