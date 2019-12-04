Tesco Garlic Dough Balls 175G
- Energy609kJ 145kcal7%
- Fat6.8g10%
- Saturates3.2g16%
- Sugars1.3g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1450kJ / 346kcal
Product Description
- 12 Dough balls filled with a garlic and parsley spread.
- MELTING BUTTERY CENTRE Soft doughballs oozing with a buttery garlic and parsley filling Our expert bakers have refined their recipe and techniques to create a dough ball that reveals an oozing centre for ultimate indulgence.
- Our expert bakers have refined their recipe and techniques to create a dough ball that reveals an oozing centre for ultimate indulgence.
- Melting buttery centre
- Soft dough balls oozing with a buttery garlic and parsley filling
- 12 mins oven
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 175g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic (1%), Garlic Purée, Parsley, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer film leaving dough balls in foil tray.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden yellow in colour.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 12-14 mins
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden yellow in colour.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestions
- Why not serve with other products from our sharing range of chilled bread as part of a picky tea in front of your favourite TV shows or movie.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
Net Contents
175g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 dough balls (42g)
|Energy
|1450kJ / 346kcal
|609kJ / 145kcal
|Fat
|16.2g
|6.8g
|Saturates
|7.7g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|41.9g
|17.6g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|1.1g
|Protein
|7.0g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
