Tesco Cranberry & Port Topped Pie

- Energy1711kJ 411kcal21%
- Fat26.8g38%
- Saturates9.6g48%
- Sugars8.5g9%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1599kJ / 384kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned uncured pork baked in a rich hot water crust pastry flooded with a cranberry and Ruby port jelly decorated with a gold shimmer stamp.
- British pork encased in a rich hot water crust pastry, topped with a sweet fruity jelly
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (37%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork Lard, Pork Fat, White Sugar, Concentrated Cranberry Juice, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Gelatine, Ruby Port, Salt, White Pepper, Gold Sparkle [Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide)], Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Gluten
Produce of
using pork from
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Wrap. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
430g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of pie (107g)
|Energy
|1599kJ / 384kcal
|1711kJ / 411kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|26.8g
|Saturates
|8.9g
|9.6g
|Carbohydrate
|27.4g
|29.3g
|Sugars
|7.9g
|8.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.1g
|Protein
|11.7g
|12.6g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
