Danepak Smoked Back Bacon Rashers Twin Pack 500G

Product Description
- Smoked rindless back bacon with added water.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on the day of purchase or by Use by date and consume within 1 month. Defrost overnight in a refrigerator and use within 24 hours. Once defrosted do not refreeze.Use by: See front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Grill
Instructions: 6-7 Mins - Place on wire rack under a pre-heated medium grill.
Turn occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 5-6 Mins - Heat 1 dessert spoon (10ml) of oil in a frying pan. Add the bacon and cook over a medium heat, turning occasionally. Do not reheat.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K. using pork from Denmark
Name and address
Return to
- Tulip Ltd.,
- Wilson Way Industrial Est.,
- Pool,
- Redruth,
- Cornwall,
- TR15 3RT.
Net Contents
2 x 250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g as sold:
|Energy
|926kJ/223kcal
|Fat
|18.0g
|of which saturates
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.6g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|15.0g
|Salt
|2.88g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
