Danepak Smoked Back Bacon Rashers Twin Pack 500G

Danepak Smoked Back Bacon Rashers Twin Pack 500G
£ 4.50
£9.00/kg

Product Description

  • Smoked rindless back bacon with added water.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on the day of purchase or by Use by date and consume within 1 month. Defrost overnight in a refrigerator and use within 24 hours. Once defrosted do not refreeze.Use by: See front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

Grill
Instructions: 6-7 Mins - Place on wire rack under a pre-heated medium grill.
Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 5-6 Mins - Heat 1 dessert spoon (10ml) of oil in a frying pan. Add the bacon and cook over a medium heat, turning occasionally. Do not reheat.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K. using pork from Denmark

Name and address

  • Tulip Ltd.,
  • Wilson Way Industrial Est.,
  • Pool,
  • Redruth,
  • Cornwall,
  • TR15 3RT.

Return to

Net Contents

2 x 250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g as sold:
Energy926kJ/223kcal
Fat 18.0g
of which saturates 6.6g
Carbohydrate <0.6g
of which sugars 0g
Fibre 0g
Protein 15.0g
Salt 2.88g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

