Imperial Leather Polynesian Hand Wash 300Ml

- Handwash
- Soothe your hands with our luxurious hand wash, leaving them gently fragranced with Sweet Peony.
- Master perfumers
- Dermatologically tested
- Suitable for all skin types
- Mild enough for all the family
- Gently fragranced
- Pack size: 300ML
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, C11-15 Pareth-7, C11-15 Pareth-40, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 14700, CI 17200
Produce of
Made in the UK
Warnings
- Avoid contact with natural stone surfaces and stainless steel.
- As with all cleansers, if the product gets into eyes, rinse well with water.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
- Freepost,
- PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
- 3500 Aviator Way,
- Manchester,
- M22 5TG,
- UK.
- For questions or comments, call
- UK Free phone +44(0)800 581 001
- PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,
- 'C', Ardilaun Ct,
- 112-114 St Stephens Green,
- Dublin,
Net Contents
300ml ℮
