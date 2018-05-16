I Can't Believe It's So Good And Light 500G

Product Description
- 30% vegetable fat spread
- I can't believe it's not Butter Light! is suitable for vegetarians.
- I can't believe it's not Butter Light! is committed to sustainable palm oil.
- Please note that Upfield and I can't believe it's not Butter! are registered trademarks and assets which belong to the company. This product is a vegetable fat spread which can be used straight from the fridge. Pack size: 500g.
- I can't believe it's not Butter Light! Made with buttermilk for an extra buttery taste. Spread it, melt it, cook and bake with it then lick your lips after tasting it! Spreadable straight from the fridge and at 27 calories per serving, you really won't believe it's not butter!
- I can't believe it's not Butter Light! is a 30% vegetable fat spread, made with buttermilk for a truly buttery taste. So tasty and so versatile, it can be used for baking, cooking and glazing or just spread straight onto your morning toast. A delicious alternative to butter at 86% less saturated fat and 63% fewer calories! A great source of Vitamin D which you and your family can enjoy every day.
- 27kcal per 10g serving
- Good for spreading, cooking, baking and glazing
- Pack size: 500kg
- Source of vitamin D
Information
Ingredients
Water, Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (30%) (Rapeseed, Palm, Sunflower), Modified Corn Starch, Salt (1.3%), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Buttermilk (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated; not suitable for freezing.For Best Before Date see lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Suitable for spreading, baking and cooking.
Name and address
- Upfield UK,
- I Can't Believe It's Not Butter,
- Freepost ADM 3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Upfield Ireland,
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1138kJ/270kcal
|Fat
|30g
|of which saturates
|6.8g
|Carbohydrates
|1.2g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|1.3g
|Vitamin D
|(150% NRV) 7.5µg
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
