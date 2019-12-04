By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Seriously Melting Pot Scottish Cheddar 140G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Seriously Melting Pot Scottish Cheddar 140G
£ 2.50
£17.86/kg

Product Description

  • Blend of cheddar cheese, butter and seasonings
  • Experience the ultimate cheesy, gooey, comfort food with Seriously® Melting Pot: a deliciously rich, molten cheese dip, perfect with fresh crusty bread and vegetables. Seriously® cheddar never tasted so good.
  • Crafted in Scotland
  • Made with Scottish cheddar
  • Easy cook in 15 minutes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Seriously® Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (31%) (Milk), Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Water, Butter (Milk), Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before date: see side of lid.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 15 Mins 180°c Fan 160°c Gas 4
Take the pot out of the fridge. Preheat oven to recommended temperature. Remove cardboard sleeve and lid. Place the pot on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Once cooked, remove the baking tray from the oven and allow to stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.
Tip: Check food is piping hot, and you're good to go!
Handle glass jar with care; it can be very hot. This is a guide only.
Warning: Do not reheat once cooled. Do not place this glass pot in the microwave. Do not freeze.

Produce of

Produced in France with Seriously® Cheddar made in Scotland from UK milk

Preparation and Usage

  • For additional serving suggestions please look inside the sleeve.

Number of uses

1-2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • RH1 1SH,

Return to

  • Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • RH1 1SH,
  • UK.
  • www.seriouslycheddar.co.uk

Net Contents

140g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1195kJ / 288kcal
Fat 25g
of which saturates 17g
Carbohydrate 8.0g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein 9.0g
Salt 0.90g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

